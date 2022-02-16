Is your Serta mattress among the 25 model numbers recalled as fire hazards?

There are federal flammability standards, and some Serta Perfect Sleeper mattresses didn’t meet them. That’s why Serta recalled about 800 of the mattresses.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.”

That hasn’t happened yet, according to the alert.

25 Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress models have been recalled as fire hazards.

Check the tag on the head of the mattress, which, hopefully, you didn’t remove. Recalled mattresses will have “Prototype ID: L1,” a manufacturing date between July 15, 2021 through August 6, 2021 and model Nos. 500102413; 500102513; 500102863; 500102963; 500103063; 500103163; 500105863; 500106563; 500106663; 500106763; 500107263; 500107463; 500108763; 500109563; 500302913; 500304013; 500701113; 500702013; 500702313; 500952763; 500953063; 500960143; 500960243; 500960443; and 500702313.

Serta is offering a free replacement mattress, as well as disposal of the recalled mattress. If you have a recalled mattress or have a question, contact the company at 888-762-0013, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or via email at sertasupport@sertasimmons.com.

