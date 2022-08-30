Serstech receives reference order from elite anti-terror unit in India

Serstech

Serstech today received its first order from India since the beginning of the pandemic, which caused most customers to reprioritize their activities. The end-customer is the important reference customer National Security Guard (NSG), which is an elite federal anti-terror force. The order value is 1.2 MSEK and the order will be delivered in September 2022 through Serstech’s partner Kapri Corp. The end-customer has indicated that this could be the first of several orders.



The National Security Guard will use Serstech’s solution for rapid identification of bombs and hazardous materials in the field. The equipment will strengthen the rapid identification capability and provide decision support in the field, both of which are of essence for anti-terror units.

India was severely affected by the Covid pandemic and until recently, many government organizations directed purchasing departments to focus on pandemic-related acquisitions. The order is an indication that the large and important Indian market is starting to return to normalcy.

“Elite law enforcement agencies often have significant budgets and can freely choose the best equipment for their needs, almost irrespective of price. We are honored and proud that NSG has chosen Serstech as its supplier”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com




