Serrata Extract Market to reach USD 200 million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the serrata extract industry are Manus Aktteva biopharma LLP, Arjuna Natural, Alchem International, Marven Bio Chem, Hernal BioActives LLP, Sanat, S.A, Jayshree Nath Herbals, Alps Pure, IFF Health (Frutarom Health), Now Food, Bioprex Labs, Himalayan Herbaria, and others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Serrata Extract Market is expected to accumulate USD 200 million by 2030.

The report identifies the cognizance of eco-friendly cultivation of Boswellia serrata and widespread adoption of such practice for improved sustainability and traceability as the major factors impelling the industry share. For instance, Verdure Sciences is planting more saplings in order to improve harvest quality and meet the growing demand for serrata extract. Overall, these actions have an influence on the quality of the obtained resin. The environment-friendly cultivation and harvesting of the Boswellia serrata plant will provide bioavailable products which are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and are used to relieve joint pain.

Likewise, innovative health & wellness science veteran PLT Health Solutions, Inc. and ethnobotanical consulting firm Botanical Liaisons, LLC partnered to conduct a sustainability audit in February 2022 for Indian Boswellia serrata gum resin production techniques related to its use in a number of nutritional supplement applications. Interviews with field workers, resin consolidators, ingredient producers, and government officials were conducted as part of the audit to determine sustainability. Such efforts by companies along with government support will augment the serrata extract market size.

Product ability to minimize joint pain will aid liquid serrata extract demand

Liquid segment is expected to record a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The active components of serrata extract obtained from tree resin have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-arthritic effects. Regular massage of the affected joints with serrata extract essential oil combined with appropriate carrier oil relieves pain and discomfort. Furthermore, the product is proven to regulate the body's immunological response in order to minimize inflammation. The awareness about the health advantages of liquid-based serrata extract will supplement the market expansion.

Increasing preference for serrata extract based food supplements to promote market revenues

Based on application, the food supplements category of serrata extract market is slated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.5% through 2030. The rising cases of joint conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, bursitis, and tendonitis have increased the demand for food supplements containing serrata extract among the elderly population. According to the statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 58.5 million adults in the United States were diagnosed with some form of arthritis annually by the doctors between 2013 and 2015. It is also estimated that by 2040, 78 million adults in the U.S. will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

MEA to emerge as lucrative avenue for serrata extract industry outlook

MEA serrata extract market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and generate USD 8 million by 2030, owing to surging sales of food supplements in the region. There is wider awareness regarding the benefits of serrata extract in managing joint pains and improving the flexibility of joints. Availability of Boswellia serrata in the region, along with presence of the renowned pharma and nutraceutical players will enable the Middle East & Africa to emerge as lucrative revenue pocket for the market.

Constant R&D efforts to define the competitive landscape

To secure their market share, companies in the serrata extract industry prioritize the development of novel technologies and the implementation of growth strategies. For instance, in July 2020, a study found that AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support, a patented extract of boswellia serrata-based supplement from PLT Health Solutions Inc., aided in reducing pain in subjects with knee osteoarthritis in as early as five days with daily intake of low dose.

Other leading serrata extract market players profiled in the report are Manus Aktteva biopharma LLP, Marven Bio Chem, Herbal Creatiions, Ambe NS Agro product pvt ltd., Alps Pure, Now Food, Venkatesh Natural Extract pvt ltd., Alchem International, Bioprex Labs, Sandhus, Himalayan Herbaria, etc.

