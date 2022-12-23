'Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj freed: 'I have a lot of people to sue'

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj sits in an aircraft from Kathmandu to France - AFP via Getty Images

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious French serial killer who seduced and murdered backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail, has been released from jail in Nepal.

Nepalese authorities confirmed on Friday that they had released Sobhraj on health grounds after he had served 19 years of a life sentence for the murder.

During his deportation flight back to France on Friday, Sobhraj, 78, told the AFP news agency that he feels "great".

"I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal," he said.

Known alternatively as the "bikini killer" due to the fact that some victims were found wearing only floral bikinis, or as "the serpent" due to his ability to slip away from the police, Sobhraj preyed on tourists in south and east Asian in the 1970s.

Suspected of killing at least 20 people

The award-winning Netflix show The Serpent told the story of the attempts of Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg to track Sobhraj down in Thailand.

He is suspected of killing at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s. His 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.

Police officers escort Charles Sobhraj to the Department of Immigration after he was released from prison - REUTERS

But on Friday Sobhraj claimed he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal that he served almost two decades behind bars for.

"I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents."

Prison marriage and health issues

While in jail he married his interpreter, Nihita Biswas, who was 21 at the time.

On Friday, Ms Biswas said that "the main thing is that I want him to get back safely. We have been waiting for him for all these years.

"We are going to receive him nicely, he is going to get a proper health check-up," she said according to local outlet NDTV.

Born in Vietnam during the French colonial period, Sobhraj has French citizenship.

He underwent open heart surgery in 2017 but is believed to need further surgery for heart disease.