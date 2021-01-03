'The Serpent' Episode 3 Review: “Why Does Everyone Who Comes Here Get Sick?”

Photo credit: BBC

From Esquire

Back in the mid-noughties, the peak of documentary making was Channel 5’s Banged Up Abroad. The hour-long show included an interview with, inevitably, a young, naive backpacker who landed in trouble while travelling the world. But it was the ever so shonky dramatisations of their stories that really drew viewers in - that, and the reveal at the end of the show as to whether or not they were still serving time in prison.

The ending of episode three of The Serpent took me back to the hours spent watching this semi-reality show, gnawing on my fists as to whether the traveller would get through airport customs unscathed. This is exactly the same position Dominique (Fabien Frankel), Alain (Tahar Rahim) and Monique’s (Jenna Coleman) hostage, finds himself in - and like every doomed traveller before him, waiting for the life or death moment they find out if their doctored passport is enough to help them escape whatever heinous situation they’ve landed in.

For the first time in the series - and what’s been noticeably absent so far - the serious screen time is finally passed over to one of Charles Sobhraj’s victims. We’re told the full story of just how close the real life Dominique Rennelleau was to being murdered by the serial killer.

Sobhraj - calling himself Alain - sets the trap that he will go on to repeat with all his hits. He targets a lone, young backpacker who is looking for adventures on their travels. He presents himself as a worldly-wise and wealthy friend who will show them the “authentic” side of the country they’re visiting. He builds their trust in him - Dominique, in his underwear, literally takes a leap of faith, jumping off a waterfall with Alain - then he poisons them, allowing him to play the good samaritan, before hauling them off back to Kanit House in Bangkok to continue the abuse.

His young victims are vulnerable and ill, thousands of miles away from home, and to top it all off, Alain’s now holding their passports in a safe, while Monique keeps pushing some “medicine” on them, which doesn’t seem to ever work.

Story continues

“Why does everyone who comes here get sick?” asks an increasingly wasting-away Dominique. That’s exactly the question you need to be asking, Dom. It’s not until Coco the monkey drinks his medicine and promptly keels over that Dominique is convinced of what’s going on.

But by now, he’s trapped. Alain tells him that he’s been “a little bit naughty” with his passport by cutting it up and putting Alain’s own picture in it. He also tells him that as Dominique’s tourist visa is out of date and the police will arrest him if they see him. But don’t worry, Alain’s got a contact who can fix it for him.

There’s the slow, excruciating realisation of who Alain really is and the danger Dominique is in - but he can’t just scream and run away. Bound by a sense of politeness and having to placate an actual sociopath, Dominique has to play a longer game if he ever wants to escape. After all, he’s seen the other incapacitated travellers being dragged to “hospital” who mysteriously never turn up again.

Meanwhile, the diplomat-turned-detective, Knippenberg (Billy Howle) has focused on Alain’s neighbours, Nadine and Remi. With the timeframe of the show confusingly jumping back and forth throughout Dominique’s story, we realise that we’re joining them after the fate of Dominique and they’re ready to spill the beans on their Kanit House mate.

The penny finally drops for Knippenberg - he’s not just dealing with a murderer, but a mass murderer. After Nadine explains the trail of young people - some of whom she introduced Alain to - who appeared at his parties and are then never seen again, he says: “I think he’s killing people, then he’s using their passports to confuse police”. Someone give the man a medal! No, really, because he’s the only one who bothered investigating a connection between the rising number of suspicious deaths.

Knippenberg’s boss - Siemons - wants to take matters into their own hands, and, well, just wants to take a gun to Alain’s head and shoot him. But Knippenberg explains how he needs to build a careful case if they ever want to take him down by the letter of the law - and to ensure justice is served for the victims, of which they’re now realising are many.

Back Chez Alain, Dominique has taken to sleeping with a knife under his pillow - wise, given the situation - when Ajay bangs on his door in the middle of the night, demanding that Alain wants to see him. The knife is now on Alain’s table. Yikes.

“You are my brother, and this is where you belong,” Alain menacingly tells him, fingering the knife. He’s going to put him to the test, he tells him, as he, Monique and Ajay are off to Hong Kong - using the dead Dutch couple’s passports, no less - for a Christmas holiday, and Dominique is to stay put.

When they’re gone, Dominique finally confides in Nadine and Remi what’s really going on in the condo of horrors. “He’s trapped me here,” he cries and - perhaps with a sense of guilt that they were unknowingly aiding Alain - they buy him a plane ticket home, and amend his passport so he will get through customs.

Which takes us to the most excruciating 10 mins of TV this year so far (yes, I’m aware it’s only January). His plane is obviously delayed, then he sees Alain in the airport - but is this just a panicked hallucination? Sweating profusely and with his jaw-grinding, it’ll be a miracle if the security guards don’t pick him up for just looking shifty alone.

He makes it through customs, he’s on the plane, he fastens his seatbelt...and the plane takes off. He’s free! Though, we find out later, he may have escaped, but Alain’s trapped him in a mental prison. Suffering from acute PTSD, I imagine, but back home with his parents in France, he writes to Nadine: “Every morning I wake, terrified I am still there in Kanit House.”

But Nadine’s being watched as she reads the letter in the post office: and look who turns up! It’s Alain, Monique and Ajay, who want to know where Dominique is, and to offer to escort her back home in their car. She finds herself in a similar situation to Dominique, heart absolutely pounding, she has to play along and pretend nothing’s wrong - don’t upset the Serpent.

The flashback drama then intersects with the present day for a cliffhanger finale, as Remi turns up at Knippenberg’s house: Nadine has gone missing after a trip to the post office. Is she Alain and Monique’s next victim?



Some thoughts:

Alain claims he was bullied in France at school for being Vietnamese - so is this the poor excuse for why he began a murdering spree?

When Dominique sees the Turk’s girlfriend being dragged away in the night, Monique tells him “they are junkies and heroin smugglers” - a defence Sobhraj used in real life

Don’t worry about Coco the monkey - it states at the end of the programme that “no animals were harmed during the making of this series”. Best keep away from Monique’s warm milk, anyway

You Might Also Like