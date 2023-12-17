Seriously Upgrade Peanut Butter Pie With Marshmallow Fluff

Peanut butter pie with milk and slice - Tom Kelley Archive/Getty Images

Peanut butter and marshmallow make more than just a perfect sandwich. The combo has been known to come together in a Rice Krispie treat that takes the classic to another level. You can make peanut butter-infused marshmallows if you want all the flavor in a single bite. With or without chocolate, peanut butter s'mores will make your summer barbecues the talk of the town, and you can even turn breakfast time into a study of these tablemates with PB&M pancakes.

There are so many ways to pair the classic peanut butter with the marshmallow creation we all know and love from the jar, with the most iconic iteration found layered between slices of bread in the as-fun-to-say-as-it-is-to-eat Fluffernutter sandwich. There's something perfect about that combination of salty and sweet that just can't be beat. While it's impossible to argue that smooshing these ingredients on top of one another between slices of bread is a delicious idea, you don't have to let your sandwiches have all the fluffy, nutty fun. Tap into that combo's strengths by blending them into a sliceable, sharable pie. It's simple to upgrade the already classic recipe for peanut butter pie by adding another favorite to the mix: marshmallow fluff.

How To Add Marshmallow Fluff To Your Pie

Fluff in a bowl - Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Standard-issue peanut butter pie couldn't be easier to whip up. By combining peanut butter and cream cheese, along with a bit of milk, cream, and sugar in a blender, you can create a creamy, dreamy filling that — once frozen into a pre-made graham cracker crust — will not only impress guests and earn you brownie points but can become a super easy go-to dessert for any season or occasion.

Now, include marshmallow fluff for a next-level nostalgic boost. While it's possible to simply layer the marshmallow cream into the classic pie or dollop it on top, it does present some logistical challenges due to the intensely sticky nature of the spread. Instead, working the fluffy cream into the filling during the blending step helps distribute it throughout and creates a consistency you can easily enjoy in each bite. Once your filling is mixed well, follow the usual steps to fill your chosen crust and freeze for a new spin on this favorite flavor combo.

Other Ways To Amp Your Peanut Butter And Marshmallow Fluff Pie

Peanut butter pie slice with chocolate drizzle - Robert D Jones/Getty Images

It's easy to understand why peanut butter and marshmallow make a fantastic team. The salty nuttiness of peanut butter provides a counterpoint to the vanilla-spiked, sticky sweetness of marshmallow cream. Whether you go for crunchy or creamy -- or even flavored peanut butter like honey or cinnamon -- these ingredients partner perfectly in many ways. It's super simple to customize your pie, too. Top it with crushed peanuts, chocolate, or caramel sauce. Drizzle strawberry syrup for a spin on PB&J, or pile on brûléed bananas for a slice Elvis would come back to life to enjoy.

For a salty, crunchy kick, crush potato chips or pretzels and sprinkle on top, or turn up a savory element with crumbled bacon. Classic vanilla whipped cream is always a winning way to top things off, but for whiskey lovers, this flavor profile begs for a bourbon whipped cream that'll bring a little bite to the whole affair.

Double down on fluffy goodness by coating a few whole marshmallows in batter, deep frying, and placing them on top of your pie for a high contrast, hot and cold, creamy and crisp situation. And if you prefer to keep your new marshmallow-enhanced treat all to yourself, opt for single-serving style pie cups.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.