How serious is Dallas Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse’s injury?

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse limped off the field in the second half of Monday’s wild card playoff game with a leg injury.

Kearse, who intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the end zone in the first half, was questionable to return to action.

He was helped by trainers getting off the field and not putting weight on his left leg. He was later seen riding an exercise bike on the Cowboys’ sideline.

Kearse, who was third on the team with 77 tackles during the regular season, would be a huge loss for the Dallas defense, which is already dealing with injuries.