Serious crash leads to closure of Highway 9 in both directions near Canora, Sask.

RCMP say officers and EMS are on the scene of a serious crash Friday on Highway 9 near Canora, Sask., and that the highway is blocked in both directions.

Police say the crash happened about eight kilometres north of Canora, but have not said when it happened or if there are any injuries.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen. In the meantime, RCMP are asking drivers to plan alternate routes and slow down to 50 km/hour when passing emergency vehicles.

RCMP say they will provide an update once the highway reopens.