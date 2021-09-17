Serious crash could push Saskatchewan health-care system to brink: health officer

The chief medical officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province's health-care system would not be able to handle a serious collision like the Humboldt Broncos crash if it were to happen today.

Dr. Susan Shaw says surging COVID-19 cases have stretched resources to the limit and intensive care beds are full.

Shaw says a record-high 50 people with COVID-19 are in ICUs across the province and another 26 patients with other ailments are also in intensive care.

Shaw says the province has entered the first phase of its triage plan, in which choices are being made about which surgeries need to be cancelled to free up space.

She says having to treat multiple people injured in a crash would push hospitals into unprecedented territory.

Shaw says doctors would have to consult their ethics team to decide who received life-saving health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press