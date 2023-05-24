Get serious or you could face a revolution, Wagner chief warns Russia’s elite

Members of Wagner group waving a Russian national flag over Bakhmut - AFP

Russia could face a revolution unless the country’s elite get serious about fighting the war and stop holidaying, the head of the Wagner mercenary group has warned.

Yevgeny Prigozhin warned that if ordinary Russians continue to get their children back in zinc coffins while the elite “shook their a---- in the sun”, it will lose the war and face turmoil not seen since the revolutions of 1917 when Russia overthrew the Tsar and civil war broke out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Progozhin said in an interview uploaded to Telegram on Tuesday evening: “This divide can end as in 1917 with a revolution - first the soldiers will stand up, and after that, their loved ones will rise up.

"There are already tens of thousands of them - relatives of those killed. And there will probably be hundreds of thousands - we cannot avoid that."

The increasingly-outspoken Wagner chief said that Ukraine was preparing a counter-offensive, with the aim of pushing Russian forces back to its borders before the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, by trying to encircle Bakhmut and attack Crimea.

"We are in such a condition that we could f------ lose Russia - that is the main problem ... We need to impose martial law."

Mr Prigozhin also claimed that one in five of the convicts he had recruited from Russian prisons to join his mercenary force had been killed in Ukraine - estimating the figure to be around 10,000.

Inmates had been told they could fight in the war in Ukraine in exchange for a promised amnesty on their return should they survive.

"I took 50,000 prisoners of which around 20 per cent were killed,” he said, adding that a similar percentage of those who had signed a contract with Wagner had perished.

With the eastern city now believed to have fallen, the acting head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic has said that Bakhmut is to be known by its former Soviet-era name, Artemovsk.

Denis Pushilin posted a video on Telegram in military uniform, appearing to plant the flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic onto a building.

He said: “Bakhmut had the misfortune to be Ukrainian. Now it’s not Ukraine, it’s Russia. And it’s not Bakhmut - it’s Artemovsk.”

In the post on the social media platform on Tuesday afternoon, he wrote: “The Russian flag over Artemovsk has already been hoisted earlier, today I went to the liberated city to hang the flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic, and examine the settlement once again to work out the priority measures.”

He added: “Thanks to the Wagner fighters for completing the most difficult military task in the entrusted area! Now we will restore the Russian city Artemovsk again.”