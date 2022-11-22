Serious collision shuts down Man o’ War at Palumbo. Motorists advised to avoid the area.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Man o’ War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive in east Lexington because of a serious crash late Tuesday afternoon.

As of just after 5 p.m., there were vehicles in the intersection and injuries reported as a result of the collision, LexWrecks, the Twitter account of Lexington’s Traffic Management Center, tweeted.

“Both directions on both roadways will be restricted until further notice,” LexWrecks tweeted at about 5:30 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called to the scene.