Power restored for thousands after severe thunderstorms, lighting strikes in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Power was restored to thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers by Saturday evening after the National Capital Region was hit by a series of severe thunderstorms.

The utility initially reported about 4,600 customers were without power in Canada's capital after pounding rain, lightning strikes and hail hit the city on Friday afternoon.

By Saturday evening, fewer than 400 customers remained without power.

Hydro Ottawa says due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees, it may take several days before power is restored to everyone.

The company says it is prioritizing issues that pose serious safety hazards, followed by restoring power to critical infrastructure such as emergency services, hospitals, water and sewage treatment plants, and schools.

Crews will then focus on repairs in larger neighbourhoods of customers, followed by smaller impacted areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.

