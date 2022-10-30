Series saver Robertson gets 2nd Phils chance 3 years later

  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. The Philadelphia Phillies won 6-5 to take a one game lead in the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    1/5

    World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. The Philadelphia Phillies won 6-5 to take a one game lead in the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies David Robertson warms up during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    2/5

    World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies David Robertson warms up during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates after striking out San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/5

    NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates after striking out San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson throws during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    4/5

    World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson throws during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. The Philadelphia Phillies won 6-5 to take a one game lead in the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    5/5

    World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. The Philadelphia Phillies won 6-5 to take a one game lead in the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. The Philadelphia Phillies won 6-5 to take a one game lead in the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Philadelphia Phillies David Robertson warms up during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates after striking out San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson throws during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. The Philadelphia Phillies won 6-5 to take a one game lead in the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
RONALD BLUM
·6 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Robertson walked off the mound after retiring Miami’s Miguel Rojas in April 2019. He wouldn’t throw another big league pitch for nearly 2 1/2 years.

He was a big bucks bust, his elbow shot less than a month into a $23 million, two-year contract with the Phillies. One surgery, a trip to Japan and three teams later, he’s wearing those high socks on a World Series mound, closing for Philadelphia at age 37.

“Very happy to end up back here in Philly,” he said. “I felt like my first go-around here did not work out well for me or the team. I blew out seven games in and was never able to really show what I could do or be able to help out the club.”

Robertson smiled as teammates filed by him to exchange hand slaps following Friday night’s opener. Robertson got the save for getting the final three outs in a 6-5, 10-inning win, retiring Aledmys Díaz on a game-ending groundout but only after allowing runners to reach second and third. He lived up to the “Houdini” nickname he earned with the New York Yankees, where he succeeded Mariano Rivera as closer.

“He had a tendency to get in trouble and then work his way out of it,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson, a Yankees coach from 2008-17. “But that’s who he is. He’s got a really calm demeanor and a slow heartbeat and he conveys that throughout the bullpen, so he helps a lot of the younger guys. A lot of guys are going through troubles, he can help them through it.”

A Birmingham native who attended the University of Alabama, Robertson was drafted by the Yankees on the 17th round in the 2006 amateur draft and reached the big leagues two years later. He was a middle reliever during the 2009 title run, getting wins in the Division Series and League Championship Series and making a pair of scoreless appearances against the Phillies in the World Series as the Yankees won the title.

Robertson didn’t return to the Series until this year.

“I feel like a real part of the team,” he said. “In 2009, it was my second year in the league and there was so many superstars on that team that I just tried to kind of stay in the background and enjoy it, but I don’t remember as much of it.”

In his 14th big league season, Robertson has 57 wins and 157 saves. He became a late-inning reliever in 2011, earning his only All-Star trip, was promoted to primary setup man in 2012 and then closer when Rivera retired after the 2013 season. After one year in the role, Robertson left for a $46 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

He was dealt back to the Yankees in July 2017. Even on a high-profile team, he was relatively anonymous away from the ballpark, riding the subway to Yankee Stadium wearing a hoodie.

When the contract expired, he became a free agent again and signed with the Phillies. Shut down 2 1/2 weeks into the season with what initially was diagnosed as a strained flexor tendon, Robertson had surgery Aug. 15 with Dr. James Andrews.

“I definitely had a rough road coming back from that injury. I had a little bit more complicated than just the Tommy John. I had flexor repair, as well,” Robertson said. “So my timeline was a lot longer than most people. And I was 34 years old when I had surgery, so it took me a little bit of time to get back. In my mind that wasn’t done, I just needed it that amount of time to get my elbow right to be able to pitch.”

He spent much of 2020 rehabbing, and was shut down after a setback in August. His Phillies contract over, he promised USA Baseball executive director Paul Seiler he would play for the U.S. Olympic team under Mike Scioscia. Robertson had two saves as the Americans won the silver medal.

“It was so hot over there. And even coming from Alabama, the humidity over there was something I hadn’t experienced in a long time,” Robertson said. “You’re playing in 100 degrees with 100% humidity on AstroTurf, and the game was so fast. They had it sped up faster than anything I’ve ever seen. And no fans in the seats, so you could hear everything.”

He signed with Tampa Bay a little more than a week after the Olympics, pitched six times for Triple-A Durham and was back in the majors on Sept. 1, 2021. He pitched 12 regular-season games and three in the Division Series. Then in January, he reached a $3.5 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs that would earn him another $1.6 million in bonuses.

Batters had just one hit in their first 34 at-bats against him this season. With Chicago out of contention, the Phillies acquired him at the trade deadline on Aug. 2 for minor league right-hander Ben Brown.

“He was one of the best relief pitchers in the game of baseball at that point,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “He’s pitched in big moments in a big market. So we thought if we were going to acquire somebody that can pitch at the back end of the game, he’d feel very comfortable to do that.”

Robertson had six saves in nine chances with a 2.70 ERA for the Phillies and finished the season with 20 saves in 28 chances and a .173 opponents’ batting average along with a 2.40 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. He averaged 93 mph with his cutter, close to his pre-surgery peak.

Then he opened the playoffs by getting the win with a perfect eighth inning against St. Louis in the Wild Card Series opener. He missed the Division Series after hurting his right calf while jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper's home run in the clinching win over the Cardinals.

It took 13 years for Robertson to make it back to baseball’s biggest stage, and he’s enjoying the moment.

“Pretty good adrenaline rush there,” he said the day after getting the Series save. “It turned into a tough inning there, but it always is tough to get those final three outs.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Johnson caps $35M year, leads team to season-ending LIV win

    Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC. The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money winner in the first year of the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • 2030 Olympic bid not quite dead, but B.C. government must join talks: First Nations

    VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders say they're still open to pursuing a bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia, but need the provincial government to engage in talks for plans to move forward. At issue is not just the future of the Games, but the future of reconciliation in the province, said councillor Wilson Williams of the Squamish Nation. “Our canoe is stalled right now," he told reporters Friday. "Truly, if we don’t get the provincial or federal government in the canoe, we are sti

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio