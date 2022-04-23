New series looks at immigrant struggles through comedy

·6 min read

Shortly after arriving in Canada from the Philippines in 2008, Isabel Kanaan realized she wasn’t seeing others from her community properly represented in the media.

“That’s where it all started,” Kanaan says, referring to the moment the acting bug bit her.

“When I got to Canada, I didn’t see someone like myself out there in the media …. (and) I don’t want that to be the case for future Filipino immigrants, or just future immigrants in general, that they think they can’t do it because they don’t see it.”

Now, Kanaan, an established comedian, writer and performer can also add executive producer to her CV, as she’s the co-creator and star of ABROAD, a new satirical sketch comedy premiering on April 24 at 8:30 PM EST.

“Starring and co-created by Isabel Kanaan, ABROAD presents a humorous look at how immigrants think, perceive and deal with living in this country,” according to a press release.

The series’ first season will run for 12 half-hour episodes on OMNI Television and will be produced both in English and Tagalog, the main language spoken in the Philippines. The show also boasts other Filipino-Canadian cast members including Justin Santiago, Nicco Lorenzo Garcia, Joy Castro and Aldrin Bundoc.

The name – ABROAD – is a play on words with a double meaning of “going abroad, and also a broad spectrum of funnies,” Kanaan explains, adding that the show is based on her own immigrant experience – a journey that’s taken her from seeking an identity as a new immigrant to embracing one as an accomplished actor.

“I went from trying to get rid of my accent…to making roles for myself,” she says, laughing. “I am now a TV show creator here in Canada.”

The Philippines is the third largest source country of immigrants heading for Canada after India and China. According to Statistic Canada’s 2016 Census, which has the latest relevant data, out of the 21.9 per cent (7,540,830) of immigrants that made up the Canadian population that year, 588,305, or 7.8 per cent, were from the Philippines.

ABROAD aims to bring the experiences of this large diaspora to the screen by fusing Filipino and Canadian sketch comedy from an original Filipina immigrant lens.

“Lots of Filipino comedy is very animated,” Kanaan explains. “And for the purely English, Canadian, or American sketch comedy, it’s mostly about what they are saying…their jokes. So, for ABROAD, we have the physicality of the Filipino comedy to bring it all in.”

But the successful production of ABROAD was not without its struggle, beginning with trying to convince television networks that there was an audience for it.

Kanaan has worked as a cast member in Royal Canadian Air Farce, one of Canada’s most popular sketch troupes, and she recently was an ensemble member on the latest season of the CBC sketch series, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, among others.

She has also been nominated for a Premier’s Award for “her expeditious achievements in comedy, theatre, and film/TV,” according to a press release, and was “awarded the NBC Universal Bob Curry Fellowship, one of NOW Toronto’s breakthrough stage artists of 2017.”

Yet, despite her achievements, Kanaan says many of the network heads she and her team approached had already assumed a notion of the ‘Canadian audience’ as a rural audience that would not be interested in Filipino comedy.

“So we had to kind of fight and pitch that there is the other audience in Canada,” Kanaan says. “And a big portion of it is the immigrant community.”

In the end, she says, they connected with the Toronto-based independent production company, Longhope Media Inc.

“We truly understand each other,” Kanaan says, laughing.

According to Emigrate Canada, given their high demand, actors “may be able to secure a Canadian Permanent Residency Visa either with or without a job offer.” The Canadian government’s website also shows actors may apply for work permits.

While Kanaan’s acting bug bit her after she immigrated to Canada – meaning she didn’t come through any government program – she is proud to be another voice to represent her community.

“I think staying true to myself is the secret that helps my show business,” Kanaan says, though she recognizes her own journey has also been littered with struggles, not least of all the “culture shock” she experienced through her readjustment period.

Kanaan was only 16 years old and had not yet had any formal acting training when she moved from the Philippines to Canada with her family, which she says contributed to the feeling of culture shock.

But rather than being bogged down by it, she says, she used it to her advantage.

“When I was first in it, I was, like, ‘get me out of here!’…(but) the culture shock actually helped me with being an actor,” she explains. “I thought, if I could deal with the culture shock, I can deal with the audience.”

Of course, job security was also a consideration. In fact, for many new Canadians, finding a job is a top-of-the-list concern and often a struggle. According to a Statistics Canada report, in 2020, 10.4 per cent of landed immigrants were unemployed that year. In 2021, the number decreased to 8.4 per cent.

But acting, Kanaan says, was something that she realized could also help her on her journey to discover her self-identity, which in turn could help her become a household name.

“When I started getting feedback that people are loving it, I realized that making myself more Canadian wasn’t actually doing me any favours,” she says.

“What did benefit me was staying true to myself.”

By observing the world from a Canadian immigrant’s perspective, Kanaan has found that her background and her identity provide her all the material she needs to produce content about her Filipino community, including their lives as immigrants in Canada and their struggle to find their place within it.

For Kanaan, it wasn’t until 2018, when she received RBC’s Top 25 Canadian Immigrant award, that she was able to finally feel that journey had come full-circle.

“Receiving that award made me feel like Canada finally embraced me, and that I can finally call it my home,” she said in an interview with Canadian Immigrant. “Every immigrant wants to feel that we aren’t any lesser than anyone else, (that) we are all equal. And this award really celebrates that.”

ABROAD gets right to the heart of that journey through a fusion of culture, language, heart and a lot of laughs.

Season 1 of ABROAD runs from April 24 to July 10, 2022.

Chudi Xu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Rolling after a slow start, CF Montreal faces East-leading Philadelphia

    After a rocky start to the season that saw it bow out of the CONCACAF Champions League and start its Major League Soccer campaign with three consecutive losses, CF Montréal appears to have righted the ship. Now on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, the club is faced with its biggest challenge yet — a rematch on the road with the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union. "I like playing against teams that in form. It’s a great way to see where we’re at as a club," said Montreal

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Kane scores hat trick as Oilers clinch playoff spot with 6-3 win over Avalanche

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth in style on Friday. Evander Kane had three goals and an assist and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Oilers emerged with a 6-3 victory over the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. Kane now has 20 goals in 39 games since joining the Oilers mid-season. “Any time you join a team halfway through the season, it's going to take you more than a couple of games to really get your game to where it was maybe the previous year,” he sa

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue

  • Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

    BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Canada's Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and earned his fourth Bundesliga title. The 21-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months a