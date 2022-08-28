Series need to be at least three Tests long for any real drama

England South Africa three-Tes series - GETTY IMAGES

Day four at Old Trafford will be reminiscent of day one of England’s Test against India a year ago when the tourists declined to show, preferring a flight to their Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. The ground will be empty except for those clearing away the bars and other concessions, depriving Lancashire CCC of another day’s profits.

England’s first Test against South Africa at Lord’s also ended in only three days, and for much the same reasons. The bowling in this series by both sides has been top class but, when batting first in demanding conditions, England were as sub-standard at Lord’s as South Africa were here.

Test matches are becoming briefer in this era when 20-over cricket is king.

Witness the accompanying table, while bearing in mind that the over in Test matches consisted of four balls originally, then briefly of five balls during the 1890s, before everyone realised that the five-ball over was unsatisfactory and switched to six. (“Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” George Santayana said, even before The Hundred was invented.)

Overall, Tests have never lasted longer than in the 1960s when often, after five full days, the result would be a bore-draw – and when even five-Test series would end 1-0 or 0-0. We would not care to return to that dull era, which probably gave rise to the saying that a good game is a quick game.

Aside from this series, however, the Tests in England this summer have been the right sort of length. The first two against New Zealand ended on day four; the third against New Zealand and the solitary one against India ended on day five. The main point, of course, is that Test matches should be scheduled to last five days, however long they take to finish. Otherwise they will degenerate into yet one more format of limited-overs cricket, consisting of four days of 96 overs; a Test is a complete test because it is a fight to the finish, unless rain intervenes excessively.

Story continues

Far more threatening to the future well-being of Test cricket than matches becoming briefer is the two-Test series. It is a form of self-destruction when the ICC’s Future Tours Programme makes them ever more common.

A two-Test series proclaims itself to be unimportant; the result will likely be 2-0 (as the tourists have probably not had a proper warm-up game, just middle-practice among themselves) or possibly 1-1; and it will have finished by the time people are becoming interested. The Bard would hardly be remembered outside Stratford if Hamlet and Macbeth consisted of two acts.

South Africa are one of the chief victims of this FTP schedule. In their next home summer they will play two home Test matches i.e. one two-Test series. In the following home summer, again, they will stage one two-Test series; and in the following home summer not a single Test. They have a superb attack, or they will if they pick Marco Jansen again – yet their home supporters will see these role-models in only four home Tests over the next three years.

Marco Jansen's dropping from the South Africa side weakened their attack for the second Test at Old Trafford - GETTY IMAGES

England, India and Australia are better off, but then they always are. They will not be playing two-Test series against each other in the foreseeable future, usually the full five. It is the lesser brethren at the ICC table who are doomed to two-Test series and, in consequence, ever-shrinking red-ball audiences.

What a disappointment it would be if we had no third Test to anticipate at the Oval on September 8: what an anti-climax if this series were to end here and now, at 1-1, so many questions unanswered. Administrators do not understand the nature of drama. They are content if the pendulum swings from one side to the other, then curtains.

What sort of Oval pitch will there be for this decider: will it be flat, when England will again depend almost entirely on the effort balls of Ben Stokes – and every Stokes delivery seems an effort ball?

Will South Africa select sensibly next time? “It sets up one hell of a series,” as their captain Dean Elgar rightly said.