This series can be greatest Ashes in history because England won’t die wondering

Ben Stokes will be hoping to smile and celebrate much like his is doing in this picture come the end of the series - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Wearing a bucket hat and drenched in sweat, Ben Stokes cut a very different figure to most England captains as he looked ahead to an Ashes series.

With his left knee heavily bandaged as well, his appearance in his last pre-series press conference showed how much he has put into getting ready for this match. It was not exactly a blood, toil, tears and sweat speech that followed but he made it clear what everyone can expect over the next six weeks. “There’s no question around how we are going to go out and play our cricket.” Even against Australia? “Even against Australia,” he said.

The revolution at the heart of England’s Test cricket has given the appearance of shortening the gap between the two teams and supplied hope they can galvanise the nation to create an Ashes mania not seen since 2005.

With no major football tournament or Olympics to divert attention and the Ashes finished two weeks before the Premier League season starts, cricket has the stage all to itself. It can become the national conversation and this series inspire the next generation of cricketers, just like 2005 did for a seven year-old Harry Brook.

Tense moments can create crowds of people gathered around radios on the beach, drivers pulling over to the side of the road and in an era of social media, clips can reach an audience way beyond those of 2005 and 1981, even though cricket was accessible on free-to-air television in those days.

No cricket contest can change lives like the Ashes

The next six weeks will see a clash between an England team that has won 11 out of 13 Tests and the newly crowned Test world champions but it runs deeper than that.

Australia could punch a hole in the ‘Bazball’ phenomenon and bask in a ‘told you so’ smugness that would go beyond just winning their first series in England for 22 years.

If England win, it will justify their approach and may well persuade others around the world that harnessing white-ball talent in Test cricket is a way to win matches and attract people to pay at the gate.

Ashes mania took over England back in 2005 and success this summer could mean that is repeated over the next six weeks - Getty Images/Hamish Blair

It could make heroes of England players well known in the small world of cricket but can walk down any street unrecognised. Ashes feats made household names of Ian Botham in 1981, Andrew Flintoff in 2005 and Stokes himself four years ago. No other cricket contest can change lives like that.

It could also be the perfect farewell for James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the capping off of two great careers.

The suspense and anticipation has built ever since England adopted their aggressive approach and won handsomely at home against New Zealand, South Africa and India before defying history to win 3-0 in Pakistan by scoring more than 500 in a day just after Australia had tackled the same challenge by hanging in and nicking the series 1-0 on the final day.

English sport is littered with teams who have flattered to deceive, and turned to jelly when the real contest starts. This is the time for this England team now. Right at the start of their revolution, a day of brainstorming was held at Lord’s. There Sir Dave Brailsford, the team Sky cycling guru, gave a simple blueprint of what elite performance is. He drew a graph. Along the bottom was winning. Along the side respect and style.

Ashes 2023: Edgbaston ramps up security on eve of Ashes amid Just Stop Oil protest threat

He said if you are winning machines with no style, then nobody likes you. If you lose with no style, then people think you are weak. But if you lose with courage or win with style then people respect you. It is called Top Right Racing in cycling — England will aim for Top Right Cricket.

It will either be glorious triumph or glorious failure

Even if they lose this series, if it is done while throwing everything at Australia, then it will not lead to the usual pearl clutching of an Ashes defeat. It feels like it will either be a glorious triumph or a glorious failure. Stokes has done his best this week to not be different, to ensure his players are preparing as if for any other series but there was a sense of relief on Thursday that the hype is over and the day “finally here.”

The Hollies Stand was being washed down this week in preparation of a full house that creates the closest atmosphere to a football ground in cricket. Stokes admitted that picking Broad was partly based on his rivalry with David Warner, which will create instant theatre if England bowl first on day one.

Stuart Broad will once again be facing his 'bunny' David Warner this summer in a battle that could set the tone for the summer - REX/Anthony Devlin

Stokes described England as a ‘chasing team’ after they monstered a fourth-innings run chase against India at Edgbaston a year ago, upending convention in Test cricket of batting first and posting a total. It was the same match when the ‘nighthawk’ was born, the name given to Broad’s job of inverting the nightwatchman from a blocker to a slogger.

Robinson could hold the key

You can see England bowling first again, because this attack needs as much assistance from the conditions as possible with the new ball and that will be on day one. It does mean Nathan Lyon bowling in the fourth innings on a pitch that looks like it will bake and crack but Stokes’ philosophy is to play the game his way and not focus on the opposition.

The batting has had most of the attention and plaudits but England have taken 20 wickets in all but one Test match under Stokes. It was only Ireland’s injured opener, James McCollom, deciding not to bat at Lord’s two weeks ago that prevented them from making it 25 innings in a row of knocking over all 10 wickets. It has been achieved by setting some funky fields but mainly discipline with the new ball from Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson. Anderson and Robinson average 17 and 21 for Stokes and Broad has been persuaded to forego economy rates for wickets, his strike rate better in the past year than his overall record, despite leaking more runs per over.

It is their disciplined lines to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne that will be so important because they like to bat for long periods, which will be series-winning if it happens again. One of the forgotten successes of the last Ashes series was how England found a way to get on top of Smith and Labuschagne, both fading as the series wore on. Robinson holds that key with his accuracy, nip off the seam and air of narkiness that will be used to rile Australia. He is the unofficial leader of the sledging.

Despite the records of Labuschagne and Smith, it is Travis Head that England are most wary of because he bats their way. Without Mark Wood’s pace to exploit his weakness with the short ball it may be down to Stokes to grit his teeth and bowl the rib ticklers that give him so much trouble. The question for England will be how they knock over the tail with an aging attack that lacks any variety of pace or angle. They have a tactic of bowling the first 20 balls as bouncers at the tail but without Wood it is not quite the same. In what could be a tight series, those tailend runs may turn out to be the difference. England’s lower order normally buckles against Australia pace; the nighthawk may be reaching for the Night Nurse.

Travis Head is the one batsman England fear in the sense he can really take the attack to them - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Zak Crawley’s frailties are well known and Australia cannot believe Ben Duckett has left the ball just eight times in six Tests. Duckett, Crawley and Ollie Pope have all used their feet to pace but they will have to bat differently against Australia, regardless of what Stokes says. As usual for England, so much will depend on the consistency of Joe Root. If he can bat long periods, others can put Australia on the backfoot and England clip along at four an over forcing Australians to rethink.

For once the talk before the series is mainly about how they will respond to England. Usually it is the other way round and that change is huge progress from when England left Hobart cowed and beaten. Now they have a spring in their step.