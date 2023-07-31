Series of grant requests to be reviewed by PRRD

The Peace River Regional District has a packed agenda this week at their Rural Budgets Administration Committee Meeting on August 3, with a series of grant requests to review from local clubs and associations.

The Charlie Lake Community Club is requesting a $5,000 grant from a COVID-19 reserve fund to assist with shortfalls caused by pandemic restrictions on public events. The club has long hosted community meetings, gatherings, dances, funeral services, and more - using rental fees to fund the local non-profit.

The grant funding would be used for 2023 operational funding, as rental revenue was decreased in 2020 and 2021.

Elsewhere in Northeast BC, the Peace River Cattlemen’s Association is requesting $200,000 in grant funding to be used for their Livestock Protection Program. The objective of the program is to combat economic impacts to producers from predators.

Local producers are able to apply for assistance through the association to remove targeted predators and receive compensation for their losses. Program eligibility includes all farmers raising livestock in the BC Peace agricultural zone.

One potential voting option for PRRD directors is to authorize equal fair share funds of $50,000 from Electoral Areas B, C, D, and E, and establish a service function for the funding. The alternative option is to deny the grant request.

The South Peace District Crime Prevention Association is also asking for $5,000 to assist with shortfalls caused by pandemic restrictions on public events. The non-profit has explained to the PRRD that they were unable to host their usual yearly fundraisers due to COVID-19, including lobster fest and Christmas gift wrap, losing out on $6,365 in revenue.

The primary mission of the association is public safety, providing services such as Rural Crime Watch, Citizens on Patrol, and Crime Stoppers in Electoral Areas D and E, and the City of Dawson Creek.

The Chetwynd Public Library Association has requested $52,437.13 grant to help digitize the historical Chetwynd Echo newspaper articles. The Echo has been shut down since 2016, and all of the published editions dating back to 1960 have been moved to the public library for safekeeping.

Approximately 49,089 pages need to be scanned and digitized, but the public library is moving to a new building this fall, putting the physical collections at risk. According to PRRD report notes, Electoral Area E has already agreed to fund the project, contingent on half of the funding coming from the District of Chetwynd.

One recommendation option suggests that $26,218.56 could come from fair share funding from Electoral Area E to cover their half.

The PRRD is also expected to look at returning $15,000 in unused grant funds committed to the Peace Region Internet Society (PRIS) for a fibre optic internet project in Rolla, as the project has been cancelled. Funds were previously authorized for the project through the Community Works Gas Tax.

Further to these items, PRRD directors will also review minor funding commitments for fire extinguishers purchased in 2022 and critical repairs at the community halls of Moberly Lake, Cache Creek, Jackfish Lake, Golata Creek, and Upper Halfway.

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News