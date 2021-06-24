Series of cat deaths likely caused by coyotes: police investigation
Ottawa police say that a series of cat deaths in the city were caused by a predatory attack, most likely coyotes.
Police opened an investigation this month after four cats were found mutilated with signs of abuse.
A total of seven cats have now been found dead, police said in a news release Thursday.
One of the deceased cats was sent to the University of Guelph Animal Health Laboratory in Kemptville, Ont., just outside of Ottawa.
A necropsy determined the cause was a predatory attack, the release said.
Police and the Ottawa Humane Society recommended pet owners keep their animals inside.