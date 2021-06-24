Series of cat deaths likely caused by coyotes: police investigation

Ottawa police say the recent cat deaths in Ottawa is likely caused by predatory attack. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)
Ottawa police say that a series of cat deaths in the city were caused by a predatory attack, most likely coyotes.

Police opened an investigation this month after four cats were found mutilated with signs of abuse.

A total of seven cats have now been found dead, police said in a news release Thursday.

One of the deceased cats was sent to the University of Guelph Animal Health Laboratory in Kemptville, Ont., just outside of Ottawa.

A necropsy determined the cause was a predatory attack, the release said.

Police and the Ottawa Humane Society recommended pet owners keep their animals inside.

Supplied by Nina Berry
