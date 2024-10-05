Serie A Week 7 Liveblog: Atalanta-Genoa and Inter-Torino

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games, as Atalanta host Genoa and Inter take on high-flying Torino.

We begin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) at the Gewiss Stadium, where Atalanta try to build on Champions League success and get back on track in Serie A against troubled Genoa, as both sides deal with an injury crisis.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), Inter aim to create momentum against a Torino team who suffered their first defeat of the season last week.