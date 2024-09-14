Serie A Week 4 line-ups: Milan vs. Venezia

Tammy Abraham gets his first Milan start with Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez returning, as they seek their first win of the season against Venezia.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Empoli–Juventus on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri are already feeling the pressure after a disastrous start to the campaign, scraping two points from three rounds with comeback 2-2 draws.

Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez were sensationally dropped against Lazio, then combined to equalise within 30 seconds of coming off the bench, so they start here this evening.

Alvaro Morata and Luka Jovic are still not fully fit, so Abraham gets his first start upfront.

Davide Calabria, Malick Thiaw, Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Sportiello are injured, so with Fikayo Tomori rested ahead of Liverpool in the Champions League, Matteo Gabbia gets the nod in defence.

Venezia were promoted from Serie B via the play-offs, but are struggling under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco with one point from three rounds.

Bjarki Bjarkason is out following a hernia, but bring Gaetano Oristanio into the starting XI with USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio.

Milan vs. Venezia line-ups

Milan: Maignan; Emerson Royal, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Abraham

Venezia: Joronen; Idzes, Svoboda, Schingtienne; Candela, Duncan, Nicolussi Caviglia, Zampano; Oristanio, Busio; Pohjanpalo

