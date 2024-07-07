Serie A team battling wage woes to land Barcelona’s costly star – report

It is no secret that while Barcelona are keen to offload Clement Lenglet, his high salary has made it difficult to find a new club for the defender.

Recently, Napoli expressed interest in him, but now another Serie A team, Bologna, are considering him as a replacement for Riccardo Calafiori.

However, financial constraints are a significant hurdle, making it tough for Bologna to match Lenglet’s salary demands, reports SPORT.

While Barcelona are doing everything in their power to offload Lenglet, if no suitable offer comes soon, he is likely to begin pre-season training under Hansi Flick next week.

Bologna have a motive, but move difficult

Napoli have been the most frequently mentioned Italian club interested in the 29-year-old centre-back. However, Bologna’s potential loss of Calafiori has prompted them to consider Lenglet.

Despite this, Bologna struggle to afford Lenglet’s high salary. The only feasible option would be for Lenglet to accept a pay cut, with Barcelona covering part of his wages.

Barcelona are finding it hard to offload Clement Lenglet. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

This situation makes Lenglet a complicated target for Bologna, who are looking to strengthen its squad to compete in the Champions League.

Interest in Lenglet is plenty

Meanwhile, Roma are another Italian club in search of a centre-back and have the financial means to approach Lenglet’s salary demands.

Playing in the Europa League, Roma could be an appealing option for the Frenchman. However, they seem to prefer signing a younger defender.

In addition to interest from Italy, several lower and mid-table Premier League clubs have also shown interest in Lenglet. However, he has turned down these offers.

Lenglet has also received offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but he prioritises staying in Europe’s top leagues.

As weeks pass without a satisfactory offer, Lenglet may have to decide whether to prioritise his sporting ambitions or his financial expectations for the next season.

For Barcelona, they are in a tough spot, wanting to facilitate Lenglet’s exit but struggling to find a club that can meet his salary demands.