Serie A table-toppers AC Milan cancel training after coach Stefano Pioli tests positive for COVID-19

Milan: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Milan say Pioli is showing no symptoms and that the 55-year-old coach has gone into isolation at home.

The Serie A leaders cancelled training and will resume on Monday "subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol."

The club says tests on the rest of the team and staff have come back negative.

Milan are scheduled to play Napoli on 22 November in its first match after the international break.

Pioli's side has two more points than second-placed Sassuolo.

