Serie A star wants Manchester United return after loan spell

Sofyan Amrabat spent last season on loan at Manchester United and reports in Italy suggest he wants to return to Old Trafford ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, as cited by Sport Witness, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat hopes to return to United this summer, with the Tuscans potentially open to lowering their asking price for the Morocco international.

The report claims United have decided against signing Amrabat permanently for €20m after a one-year loan, but the player dreams of returning to Old Trafford.

Fiorentina have given Amrabat an extra week of holiday, which means he is expected to return to training for pre-season on July 15.

That said, Amrabat is not expected to remain at Fiorentina and there is interest from other Italian clubs.

It is understood that Erik ten Hag staying at United has boosted Amrabat’s hopes of staying, but only time will tell if the club is prepared to make a formal offer.

Fiorentina could lower their asking price to €15m, which I think would be a good price to pay for an experienced player like Amrabat.

It took the Fiorentina star most of the season to settle at United. Amrabat’s performances towards the end of the season gave the manager something to think about before he started him ahead of Casemiro in the FA Cup final win over Man City.

Amrabat is under contract at Fiorentina until 2025, but the Serie A outfit have an option to extend his stay for a further year.

