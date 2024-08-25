Serie A: Roma vs Empoli – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Serie A: Roma vs Empoli – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

After snubbing a huge offer from Saudi Arabia, Paulo Dybala is expected to start for Roma against Empoli tonight.

It kicks off at 20:45 CET (18:45 GMT) at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Dybala decided to stay at Roma despite a €25m-a-year offer from Saudi side Al-Qadsiah and the Argentinean is expected to start alongside Matias Soulé and Artem Dovbyk in attack tonight.

Only Rick Karsdorp, who is not part of Daniele De Rossi’s plans at Roma, is unavailable for the Giallorossi.

Empoli must cope without the suspended Alberto Grassi and the injured Tyronne Ebuehi, Luca Belardinelli, Szymon Żurkowski and Samuele Perisan.

Coach Roberto D’Aversa is suspended for three more games in Serie A, but he won’t change much in Empoli’s starting XI after a 0-0 draw against Monza last week.

This means that Inter and Milan loanees Sebastiano Esposito and Lorenzo Colombo are expected to start in attack for the Tuscans.

Roma vs Empoli – where to watch on TV.

American fans can stream the match on Paramount+. For those in the UK and Ireland, it’s free on OneFootball. Roma-Empoli is broadcast on beIN SPORTS 3 in Australia and New Zealand or its streaming service beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Roma vs Empoli – probable line-ups

Roma (4-3-2-1): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, N’Dicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Soulé, Dovbyk.

Empoli (3-4-2-1): Vasquez; Walukiewicz, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Henderson, Maleh, Pezzella; Fazzini, Esposito; Colombo.