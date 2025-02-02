Serie A Preview: Roma vs Napoli – Team News, Line-ups & Prediction

Stadio Olimpico forms the backdrop for the latest edition of the iconic Derby del Sole as eternal Serie A rivals Roma and Napoli lock horns on Sunday night. Both teams desperately need three points to strengthen their seasonal goals amid intense competition for the highest rankings.

Goals from Angelino and Eldor Shomurodov either side of halftime saw Roma beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in midweek Europa League action and lock down a place in the knockout stages. However, there’s no time for celebrations as Claudio Ranieri’s charges face an uphill task to secure a sought-after European finish in Serie A.

Roma hauled back a halftime deficit to snatch a 2-1 win at Udinese last weekend. For the first time since 2006, the Giallorossi needed two penalties to win a league match from behind. In doing so, they closed the gap on sixth-placed Bologna to only four points pre-round.

But with Vincenzo Italiano’s team dispatching 10-man Como last night, Roma can’t afford a slip-up in the derby. Napoli won’t take their upcoming rivals for granted, even though they’ve only lost twice on their eight most recent Serie A visits to the capital.

Indeed, they sit three points clear of runners-up Inter despite playing one game more. Therefore, Conte cannot accept anything other than three points in Rome. That’s a distinct possibility, given that Napoli had kept a clean sheet in three consecutive away league visits to Roma.

They did slump to a 2-0 away in this corresponding fixture last term. Yet, Conte has seemingly re-established the winning mentality in Naples following a humiliating title-defending campaign in 2023/24.

Match Preview

Roma

Last weekend’s triumph in Udine was Roma’s first in Serie A since April. However, the Olimpico remains a fortress, with Ranieri’s charges accumulating 21 of their 30 league points at home. Furthermore, Ranieri’s men have recently been relentless in the capital.

Heading into this round, Roma had been one of only two teams in Serie A yet to draw a home league game this season (W7, L4). They have won their last seven competitive outings at the Olimpico via multi-goal margins, breaking the deadlock before halftime each time.

Roma have netted six goals within the first 25 minutes of play across their last four home matches in Serie A.

That increases the potential for a quick-fire start. Roma can’t settle for anything less, knowing they’ve only beaten Napoli once across their last ten meetings (D3, L6). Indeed, November’s reverse fixture at Stadio Diego Maradona ended 1-0 in Napoli’s favor.

Former Roma ace Romelu Lukaku returned to haunt the Giallorossi in that meeting.

Napoli

Like Roma, Napoli needed a comeback to take three points last weekend. Randal Kolo Muani’s debut goal for Juventus proved only a consolation as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Lukaku netted beyond halftime to inflict Juve’s first league defeat under Thiago Motta.

That was their seventh consecutive Serie A victory. They’ve only outperformed that run six times in their top-flight history, underscoring Conte’s outstanding work in Naples. However, there’s no room for complacency if they’re to finish this round at the top.

Napoli have been in formidable form on the road. They’ve won their last four league matches away from home whilst netting at least three goals in each triumph. Moreover, they’ve held Roma winless on six of their last seven top-flight visits to this ground, keeping four clean sheets in that span.

Another shutout is on the cards, given Napoli’s unparalleled defensive solidity under Conte. Their rock-solid defense has been off the charts in Serie A this season, conceding a league-low 15 goals.

Team News

Roma parted with star defender Mario Hermoso earlier this week as the ex-Atletico Madrid center-back joined Bayer Leverkusen. He became a bit-part player in Ranieri’s system anyway, meaning the hosts won’t lack any first-team stalwart tonight.

On the other hand, Napoli will take this trip without long-term absentee Mathias Olivera. While waiting for Allan Saint-Maximin’s arrival, Conte will probably turn to David Neres to fill Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s shoes on the wing after the Georgian moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Roma vs Napoli Potential Starting Line-ups

Roma (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Hummels, Ndicka; Saelemaekers, Kone, Paredes, Angelino; Dybala, Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Neres.

Roma vs Napoli Prediction

Roma’s solid home record is the only reason we refuse to hand Napoli a substantial upper hand in this match-up. But the visitors are in good shape to shutter their old foes’ home fortress and take another massive step toward their fourth Scudetto.