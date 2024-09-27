Serie A | Player ratings: Milan 3-0 Lecce – Leao, Theo Hernandez, Morata star

Milan netted three goals within the space of five minutes in their 3-0 victory over Lecce in Serie A on Friday evening, with particularly impressive performances from the likes of Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao and Alvaro Morata.

Check out the player ratings from Friday’s goalfest in San Siro.

Milan 3-0 Lecce: Player ratings

Milan: Maignan 6.5, Emerson 6, Gabbia 7, Tomori 6, Theo H. 8, Pulisic 7.5, Fofana 6, Reijnders 6, Leao 8, Morata 7.5, Abraham 7.

Best Milan player: Rafael Leao 8 – A tough call between Leao and Theo Hernandez, both of whom were excellent down Milan’s left flank. Though Theo bettered his teammate with an assist as well as a goal, Leao deserves the credit for putting in a performance that was just as mature as it was exciting. Wearing the captain’s armband, Fonseca put his faith in his compatriot, who rewarded the coach with a leader’s performance from the front.

Coach: Paulo Fonseca 6.5 – It took Milan well over half an hour to get going, but once they did, the floodgates well and truly opened. The 4-2-4 shape in attack with Pulisic, Abraham, Morata and Leao completely overwhelmed the Lecce back four, but there were warning signs, as the visitors looked more threatening in the opening period, and were able to carve Milan open at times. Promising, but still not the finished product just yet.

Lecce: Falcone 5, Dorgu 5.5, Gaspar 5, Baschirotto 5, Ramadani, Coulibaly, Pierret 6, Morente 5.5, Rebic 6, Krstovic 6.

Best Lecce player: Lameck Banda 6 – A handful of shouts, including former Rossoneri player Ante Rebic, who tried his best, but the best player award goes to a substitute this time. Banda brought even more pace to Lecce’s right wing when he came on, combining with the equally quick Patrick Dorgu to cause Theo Hernandez a few issues before the Frenchman went off himself. Hit the post with what would have been an excellent move had the flag not been raised for offside 72 minutes in.

Coach: Luca Gotti 5 – A shame that Lecce crumbled so spectacularly after the first goal went in. They had looked the more threatening of the two sides over the first 35, but then let three in within the space of about five minutes. In the second half, it took Lecce another 20 minutes before they started to show any signs that they wanted to get back into the game, almost encouraging more Milan attacks after the break. Better towards the end after Milan’s subs, but not the most encouraging response to falling behind at all.