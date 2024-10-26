Serie A: Napoli vs Lecce – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Serie A: Napoli vs Lecce – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Goalkeeper Alex Meret is expected to make his return in Napoli’s home meeting against Lecce, with David Neres set to get his first Serie A start.

It kicks off at 15:00 CET (13:00 GMT) in Naples.

Antonio Conte’s side sit at the top of the table, two points above second-placed Inter, and hope to win a fourth consecutive Serie A match for the first time this season.

Meret recovered from injury and will take his place back in goal, while Neres and Cyril Ngonge should support Romelu Lukaku up front, as both Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the duo is expected to replace Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

NAPLES, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 26: Billy Gilmour of SSC Napoli controls the ball during the Coppa Italia match between SSC Napoli and Palermo at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 26, 2024 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

With Stanislav Lobotka still out of action, Billy Gilmour will keep his place in the Partenopei’s three-man midfield, rounded off by Scott McTominay and Zambo Anguissa.

Former Milan striker Ante Rebic should start for Lecce in attack, although he faces competition from Tete Morente, with Lameck Banda likely to play as an offensive left-winger since Patrick Dorgu will be moved to the left-back post to replace the injured Antonino Gallo.

Napoli vs Lecce – where to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast live on OneFootball in the UK and Paramount+ in the USA. Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch the Stadio Diego Maradona fixture on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. DAZN has Serie A TV rights in Italy and will exclusively broadcast Napoli-Lecce.

Napoli vs Lecce – probable line-ups

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Ngonge, Lukaku, David Neres.

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone; Guilbert, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Dorgu; Coulibaly, Ramadani, Pierret; Rebic, Krstovic, Banda.