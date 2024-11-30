Serie A: Milan vs Empoli – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Rafael Leao will return to Milan’s starting XI this evening against Empoli, while Yunus Musah is favourite over Samuel Chukwueze.

It kicks off at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT) at the Stadio Meazza in San Siro, Milan.

The Rossoneri recently beat Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League but are required to bounce back in Serie A, being ten points behind table leaders Napoli, although with a game in hand.

Luka Jovic, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi are unavailable for the Diavoli.

Emerson Royal will return to the starting XI alongside Leao and Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard served a one-match ban against Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday.

Several sources, including Sky and Gazzetta, report that USMNT international Musah is favourite over Chukwueze for the right winger role.

Milan coach Fonseca praised his compatriot Leao during a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Milan loanee Lorenzo Colombo is expected to start in the Empoli attack alongside Pietro Pellegri, scorer of three goals in the last three Serie A matches.

Milan vs Empoli – where to watch on TV

Milan-Empoli will be available to live stream via the Onefootball app in the UK and Paramount+ in the USA. Football Italia will provide live updates from San Siro with a dedicated liveblog.

Milan vs Empoli – probable line-ups

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Emerson Royal, Gabbia, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Musah, Pulisic, Leao; Morata.

Empoli (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Henderson, Maleh, Pezzella; Colombo, Cacace; Pellegri.