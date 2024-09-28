Serie A Liveblog: Udinese-Inter, Genoa-Juventus, Bologna-Atalanta

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s three Serie A games, as Inter visit high-flying Udinese, Juventus seek victory in Genoa and Bologna take on Atalanta.

We kick off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT) with Inter trying to shake off the Derby della Madonnina defeat with a trip to impressive Udinese, who are two points ahead of them.

At 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), Juventus try to end three straight 0-0 draws by visiting Genoa, but it’s behind closed doors due to crowd trouble.

Bologna and Atalanta go head-to-head at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), both struggling to juggle Champions League and Serie A football.