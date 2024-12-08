Serie A Liveblog: Napoli-Lazio, Fiorentina-Cagliari and more

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s four Serie A games, Fiorentina-Cagliari, Napoli-Lazio, Verona-Empoli and Venezia-Como.

We begin at 11.30 GMT with Fiorentina-Cagliari, as the Viola try to shake off an eventful few days with Edoardo Bove’s medical emergency and their Coppa Italia exit.

At 14.00 GMT, Verona-Empoli is a relegation battle, followed by Venezia-Como at 17.00 GMT.

Napoli need a victory to stop Atalanta going top of the table, but it’ll be tough against on-form Lazio at 19.45 GMT, just days after their Coppa Italia defeat.