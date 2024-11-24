Serie A Liveblog including Napoli-Roma and Lazio-Bologna

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s five Serie A games, Genoa-Cagliari, Como-Fiorentina, Torino-Monza, Napoli-Roma and Lazio-Bologna, as Patrick Vieira and Claudio Ranieri make debuts.

We begin at 11.30 GMT with a relegation battle between Genoa and Cagliari, where the Grifone unveil new coach Vieira after sacking Alberto Gilardino.

At 14.00 GMT, Fiorentina visit Cesc Fabregas and Como while Torino host Monza.

Ranieri makes his debut as Roma coach against leaders Napoli at 17.00 GMT.

Then on-form Lazio welcome Bologna at 19.45 GMT.