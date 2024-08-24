Serie A line-ups: Inter vs. Lecce

Lautaro Martinez is ruled out for Inter, so Mehdi Taremi partners Marcus Thuram as the reigning champions host Lecce in search of their first win of the season.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Nerazzurri stuttered on their season debut with a 2-2 draw away to Genoa and suffered a heavy blow with news captain Lautaro Martinez has an adductor issue.

Taremi therefore gets his first start alongside Thuram, while Benjamin Pavard replaces Yann Bisseck in defence.

Piotr Zielinski has recovered for a spot on the bench, but Stefan de Vrij and Tajon Buchanan are still out.

Lecce started their campaign with a 4-0 home defeat to Atalanta and it is likely this will be the final match for Valentin Gendrey ahead of a move to Hoffenheim.

Mohamed Kaba and Joan Gonzalez are still out of action, but Poland international Filip Marchwinski is again on the bench.

Inter vs. Lecce line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi

Lecce: Falcone; Gendrey, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo; Ramadani, Pierret; Banda, Rafia, Dorgu; Krstovic

