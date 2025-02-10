Serie A: Inter vs Fiorentina – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Inter and Fiorentina meet again this evening with new signings available and Marcus Thuram expected to return to the Nerazzurri XI.

It kicks off at 20:45 CET (19:45 GMT) at the Stadio Meazza in San Siro, Milan.

Nerazzurri and Viola met at the Franchi in Florence on Thursday last week to continue a Serie A game that had been interrupted and rescheduled after Edoardo Bove’s collapse on the pitch on December 1.

Inter and Fiorentina could not deploy new signings last week, but January purchases will be available tonight.

Raffaele Di Gennaro is unavailable for Inter, while Denzel Dumfries is suspended. Francesco Acerbi, Thuram and Nicolò Barella are expected to return to the Nerazzurri XI, while Carlos Augusto is favourite over Federico Dimarco on the left flank.

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino will confirm a 4-4-2 formation that beat the Nerazzurri last week.

Yacine Adli and Pablo Marì are injured and Pietro Comuzzo is suspended.

Nicolò Fagioli and Richardson compete for a spot in central midfield and Lucas Beltran is favourite over Albert Gudmundsson to partner Moise Kean up front.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 06: Nicolo Barella of FC Internazionale celebrates scoring his team’s second goal from the penalty spot with teammates Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Parma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 06, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Inter vs Fiorentina – where to watch on TV

The match will be available to stream on the OneFootball platform in the UK. Live streaming available on Paramount+, Fox Deportes and Fubo TV in the USA.

Inter vs Fiorentina – probable line-ups

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Fiorentina (4-4-2): De Gea; Dodò, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Folorunsho Fagioli, Mandragora, Parisi; Kean, Beltran.