Serie A: Genoa vs Juventus – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

There’ll be little to guess as for Juventus‘ formation against Genoa after coach Thiago Motta revealed his side’s starting XI during his pre-match press conference one day before the game.

It kicks off at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT) at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa and the match will be played behind closed doors after violent clashes between Genoa and Samp fans earlier this week.

Motta revealed Juventus’ XI on Friday, saying that 20-year-old Jonas Rouhi would start a Serie A match for the first time, filling the left-back post, with Danilo starting on the opposite flank.

Mattia Perin will replace Michele Di Gregorio in goal, and Nicolò Fagioli will play alongside Weston McKennie in the middle of the park.

Motta won’t make any tweaks in attack, where he’ll rely on the same players who started against Napoli last week, hoping to halt a scoreless streak that saw the Bianconeri fail to find the net in their last three Serie A games.

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino recently lost Ruslan Malinovskij through injury, as the Ukrainian midfielder will be ruled out for months and joined Ekuban and Messias on the list of the offensive unavailable players.

It means that Vitinha will once again play up front alongside Andrea Pinamonti, but according to Sky Sport Italia the coach’s main doubts revolve around the defensive trio, with Koni De Winter reportedly likelier to start over Alessandro Vogliacco.

Juventus loanee Fabio Miretti made his Genoa debut during their Coppa Italia derby loss against Sampdoria and is expected to start on the bench.

Genoa vs Juventus – where to watch on TV

The game is on Paramount+ in the USA. Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch it on OneFootball and TNT Sports. beIN SPORTS 1 and streaming service beIN SPORTS CONNECT broadcast the Stadio Luigi Ferraris fixture live in Australia and New Zealand.

Genoa vs Juventus – probable line-ups

Genoa (3-5-2): Gollini; de Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Thorsby, Badelj, Frendrup, Martin; Vitinha, Pinamonti.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Perin; Danilo, Kalulu, Bremer, Rouhi; McKennie, Fagioli; Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.