Serie B Side Reggiana To Loan Inter Milan Defender

Serie B side Reggiana are set to bring in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Fontanarosa on loan for the coming season.

This according to Italian outlet FCInterNews. They report that the agreement is in place for the 21-year-old to make the move, where he’ll be reunited with coach William Viali.

Young Inter defender Fontanarosa has been considering his next move for the season about to begin.

The Nerazzurri youth academy graduate spent last season on loan with Cosenza in Serie B.

The priority for Fontanarosa had been to get regular playing time at senior level. And the loan spell with Cosenza was a successful one in that respect.

The 21-year-old broke into the Cosenza first team over the course of the season.

And this summer, the priority has been similar. Fontanarosa has been looking to once again join a team on loan where he would receive regular playing time.

Therefore, it always looked likely that another loan to Serie B would be on the cards for the Inter defender.

Reggiana Close To Loaning Inter Defender Alessandro Fontanarosa

Prior to last summer, Fontanarosa had played with Inter’s youth teams. He did so up to the Primavera or Under-19 level.

Fontanarosa even made some appearances in preseason for the Nerazzurri’s senior team, as he trained with the senior team during the summer of 2022.

Over the second half of last season, Fontanarosa worked with coach William Viali at Cosenza.

At the end of the season, Viali made the jump to a different team in the Italian second division. He became the coach of Reggiana.

And this looks to have played a role in Fontanarosa’s future.

Having enjoyed his time playing under Viali at Cosenza, Fontanarosa would follow the coach to Reggiana.

FCIN report that the Emilian team are on the verge of sealing the final agreement with Inter to sign the 21-year-old on loan.