Serial rapist ex-Met officer facing life in prison for sex attacks during 16 years in the force

Former Metropolitan Police officer Adam Provan (MPS)

A former Metropolitan Police officer is set to be sentenced after being revealed as a serial rapist who carried out attacks during his 16-year policing career.

Adam Provan, 44, bullied, humiliated, and repeatedly raped a fellow police officer before going on to attack a 16-year-old GCSE student during a “hellish” first date.

Wood Green crown court heard police bosses knew Provan had harassed and stalked the first victim but concerns were “swept under the carpet” instead of being fully investigated.

He carried out a double rape on the teenage girl in 2010 during a blind date, when he had given a fake name and pretended to be 22-years-old.

In 2016 she came forward to bravely expose Provan as a sexual offender, describing how she had been frozen in fear as he attacked her in the woods and again near to a children’s playground.

Provan took the girl to McDonald’s and researched film plots to craft an alibi that they had been to the cinema together, the court heard.

He was jailed for nine years in 2018, but to the victim’s horror the conviction was overturned on appeal. However at the retrial the second victim had come forward to say she was raped repeatedly by Provan in the early 2000s, including one incident when he held a pillow over her face during sex until she could not breathe.

Provan was found guilty at the retrial of eight counts of rape, and Judge Noel Lucas KC then hit out at Met Police bosses saying they should be “ashamed” of the initial response to concerns about the officer.

The court also heard evidence of “odd” behaviour by the former PC including telling female officers he would follow them, a cache of around 700 female names in his phone, and his possession of legal pornography showing a sexual interest in young women.

Judge Lucas is expected to consider a life sentence for Provan at a hearing due to conclude on Tuesday.