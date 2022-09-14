Serial podcast's Adnan Syed could have conviction overturned after discovery of new evidence

Convicted murderer Adnan Syed leaves the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, - Reuters

Prosecutors in Baltimore moved on Wednesday to vacate the conviction of Adnan Syed over the murder of his former high school girlfriend, a case which received global attention by way of the hit podcast “Serial.”

The state’s attorney for Baltimore City, Maryland, said in a motion filed in circuit court that the defence had found compelling new evidence of Syed's innocence, including information concerning the possible involvement of two alternative suspects.

Teenager Hae Min Lee was strangled to death and buried in a shallow grave in Baltimore’s Leakin Park.

Syed, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime but charged as an adult, received a life sentence plus 30 years for premeditated murder.

Prosecutors said there is evidence suggesting there are two suspects who may have been involved, either separately or together, and that they were not ruled out in initial investigations. Their names were not made public.

One suspect was accused and convicted of rape and sexual assault after Syed’s trial.

In their reinvestigation, the Wall Street Journal reported, prosecutors found a document in the state’s trial file detailing one person’s statement, saying that one of the suspects had motive to kill Mis Lee and had threatened her in the presence of another person. The suspect said “he would make her [Ms. Lee] disappear. He would kill her,” according to the court filing.

That information was never given to the defence as was legally required, the filing said.

“This information was not available to the Defendant in his trial in 2000, and the State believes it would have provided persuasive support substantiating the defense that another person was responsible for the victim’s death,” prosecutors said.

The development means Syed, now 42, could get a new trial or go free after serving more than 20 years in prison for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend which he always maintained he never committed.

His case was covered in a hugely popular true crime podcast, Serial, in 2014, which raised serious questions about his conviction.

In 2018, a special appeals court ruled Syed deserved a new trial, but that decision was reversed almost a year later by Maryland’s highest court.

Reacting to the development, Rabia Chaudry, an attorney and family friend of the Syeds, tweeted: “This is a major development in Adnan’s case, one that should lead to him finally getting justice. Taking it in still, deep breaths!”