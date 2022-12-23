Serial killer The Serpent, Charles Sobhraj, freed from Nepal jail

·2 min read
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (C) is guided by Nepalese policemen towards a waiting vehicle after a court hearing in Kathmandu on May 31, 2011
Charles Sobhraj has been in jail in Nepal since 2003

A French serial killer known as The Serpent, convicted of several tourist murders in Asia in the 1970s, has been released from a Nepalese prison.

Charles Sobhraj, 78, was freed after a court ruled in favour of his age and good behaviour.

He spent 19 years in jail in Nepal for killing two North Americans in 1975.

Sobhraj, whose story was covered in the TV drama The Serpent, had preyed on mostly young Western backpackers on the hippie trail in India and Thailand.

The notorious killer had been concurrently serving two sentences, each 20 years, in Nepal's capital Kathmandu for the 1975 murder of an American woman, Connie Jo Bronzich, and her Canadian backpacker friend, Laurent Carriere.

He had been convicted in two separate trials - most recently in 2014, when he was sentenced to a high security prison for murdering Carriere.

But Nepal's Supreme Court ordered Sobhraj's release on Wednesday after his legal team successfully filed a petition claiming he should be given a concession on his prison term due to health reasons.

A provision in Nepalese law also allows inmates who have shown good character and completed 75% of their jail term to be released.

"Keeping him in the prison continuously is not in line with the prisoner's human rights," the verdict read, according to AFP, and cites regular treatment for heart disease as another factor in his release. He had heart surgery in 2017.

Sobhraj has been linked to more than 20 killings between 1972 and 1982, in which the victims were drugged, strangled, beaten or burned.

He was dubbed The Serpent or the Bikini Killer for his knack for deceptive disguises, ability to escape prison and tendency to target young women. It later became the title for a hit BBC and Netflix series about the killer, which was released in 2021.

Prior to his two convictions in Kathmandu, Sobhraj had already spent two decades in jail in India for poisoning a busload of French tourists.

During that time he briefly managed to escape from prison by drugging the prison guards. He later claimed the escape was a ploy to get his sentence extended and avoid extradition to Thailand where he was wanted for five more murders.

Thai authorities had issued a warrant for him in the mid-1970s on charges of drugging and killing six women, some who were found dead on a beach near the resort town of Pattaya.

Following his release from India in 1997, Sobhraj returned to France where he lived in Paris and gave paid interviews to journalists.

But he returned to Nepal, and was arrested for Bronzich's murder in 2003 after being spotted by a reporter in a casino in Kathmandu.

Latest Stories

  • New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZSE:NZO) shareholders have endured a 37% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Clever four-year-old 'saves mother's life' in 999 call released by police

    A 999 call reveals a four-year-old saving her mum's life by dialling for help and opening with the line: 'I'm just having a bit of my lunch'.Little Mya made the emergency call after she witnessed her mother, Rachel, 25, collapse on the floor.She had only been taught about 999 at school the week before and was home alone with her mum.Her mother suffers from a Functional Neurological Disorder, a condition which can cause stroke-like symptoms and seizures.Source: SWNS

  • Sex-abuse video victimizes child long after abuser is gone

    The video of a man raping his 9-year-old daughter was discovered in New Zealand in 2016 and triggered a global search for the little girl. Investigators contacted Interpol and the pursuit eventually included the FBI, the U.S. State Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Months later, investigators raided the Bisbee, Arizona, home of Paul Adams, arrested him and rescued the girl in the video along with her five siblings. While Adams can no longer physically hurt his daughter — he die

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

    Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. Next year, he may be there in a different capacity. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony P

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.