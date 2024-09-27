Serhou Guirassy scores twice in Dortmund's 4-2 comeback win over local rival Bochum

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored twice and won a penalty as Borussia Dortmund overturned a two-goal deficit to beat local rival Bochum 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Friday ahead of facing Celtic in the Champions League next week.

Dortmund had been demolished 5-1 by Stuttgart last week and the pressure on new coach Nuri Sahin seemed to be mounting when his team conceded two early goals against Bochum.

In the space of five minutes, Matus Bero scored off a smartly executed one-two through the center, then Dani de Wit made it 2-0 after teammate Myron Boadu had snatched the ball off Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. On the sideline, Sahin spread his arms wide in a gesture of indignation.

Dortmund clawed its way back into the game, first with a Guirassy header just before halftime to cut the deficit to 2-1, then a penalty from Emre Can leveled the score after a clumsy foul on Guirassy.

It was Dortmund's turn to slice through Bochum on the counter after that, Karim Adeyemi playing a perfect through-ball for Guirassy to make it 3-2 with a shot between goalkeeper Patrick Drewes' legs. A fumble by Drewes let Felix Nmecha's shot roll over the line for Dortmund's fourth.

Dortmund rises to second in the table ahead of the weekend's games, behind only Bayern Munich, and has 10 points from five games. Last season's Champions League runner-up continues its campaign in the revamped competition at home to Scottish club Celtic on Tuesday.

Bochum is second-to-last in the 18-team Bundesliga with a solitary point under new coach Peter Zeidler.

