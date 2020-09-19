Sergio Reguilon: Tottenham sign Real Madrid full-back for £27m

Tottenham have completed the £27m signing of full-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old, who was named La Liga’s best left-back last season, joins on a five-year deal having fallen behind Ferland Mendy and Marcelo at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United had also been in contact with Reguilon’s representatives, however, Madrid were insistent that a buy-back clause was included in any deal - a stipulation Spurs have agreed to.

Jose Mourinho already has Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, and Dennis Cirkin in his first-team squad, raising the possibility that one of the latter two could now leave the club loan.

More follows…