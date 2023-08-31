Sergio Reguilon set to sign for Man Utd after loan agreed with Tottenham

Reguilon spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid - Getty Images

Manchester United are set to sign Sergio Reguilon on an emergency loan after backing away from a move for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

Reguilon, 25, completed a medical in Manchester on Thursday night with the deal due to be finalised on Friday morning. United are covering the Spaniard’s full wages but crucially there is no loan fee. Moves to sign the Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina are taking more time, though.

United have been in the market for a left-back since Luke Shaw suffered a muscle injury that is likely to keep the England defender out until November and with Tyrell Malacia, his understudy, also out for the foreseeable future with a knee problem.

Talks had taken place with Chelsea over loaning Cucurella but the costs of doing that deal and the complications around the Spain left-back’s appearance in the Carabao Cup for the west London club on Wednesday night led United to switch their sights to Reguilon.

Additionally, it is thought United wanted a break clause in any loan agreement for Cucurella but the option of sending the player back to Chelsea in January was effectively forfeited by his appearance in the 2-1 League Cup win over Wimbledon on Wednesday since players cannot feature for three clubs in a single season.

United had originally looked to sign Reguilon three years ago only for the player to instead join Spurs from Real Madrid and leave the Manchester club to instead bring in Alex Telles from Porto.