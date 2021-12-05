Sergio Reguilon sends message to Tottenham fans after suffering injury against Norwich

(Getty Images)

Sergio Reguilon posted a quick-fire message on social media after being forced off halfway through the first-half of Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Norwich on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who was starting to show promising signs of improvement under Antonio Conte, pulled up in the 22nd minute and was duly replaced by Ryan Sessegnon, who is suspended for Thursday’s Europa Conference League meeting with Rennes.

With the frantic festive fixture schedule in full swing, there will certainly be concerns as to whether or not the 24-year-old will be fit for crucial games against Brighton, Leicester and Liverpool over the next two weeks.

Having started every Premier League game this season, he’d be a major miss amid the club’s fight to finish in the top four.

I'll be back in a few days. Don't sell me in @OfficialFPL 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/AByzlwV49M — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) December 5, 2021

Still, taking to Twitter after the game, Reguilon moved to assure supporters his injury was not serious, urging people not to tell him in their Fantasy Premier League teams.

