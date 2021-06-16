Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid captain to leave club this summer
Real Madrid have confirmed that club captain Sergio Ramos will leave the club this summer after a trophy-laden 16-year spell.
Ramos had been in protracted negotiations over a new contract, however, a short statement confirmed he will leave the Bernabeu after making 671 appearances for Madrid.
“Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez,” a statement read.
“Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference.”
