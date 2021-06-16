Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid captain to leave club this summer

(Independent)

Real Madrid have confirmed that club captain Sergio Ramos will leave the club this summer after a trophy-laden 16-year spell.

Ramos had been in protracted negotiations over a new contract, however, a short statement confirmed he will leave the Bernabeu after making 671 appearances for Madrid.

“Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez,” a statement read.

“Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference.”

More follows...

Read More

Italy vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

Jack Grealish desperate to face Scotland and prove to Europe how good he is

Turkey vs Wales: BBC forced to apologise for TV coverage of Euro 2020 game