Sergio Hudson Explores a Graffiti-Filled Playground for Spring 2023

The designer collaborated with artist Jason Naylor for a colorful collection and first foray into logos.

Fresh off of his Fall 2022 Target collaboration, Sergio Hudson is back on the runway for Fall 2023.

On Saturday night at Spring Studios, Hudson revealed a (quite literal) rainbow assortment of his most beloved silhouettes, including lots of structured suiting. A subtly retro tinge could be found among pleated A-line skirts and '70s-esque tailoring.

It also seems that the cult-classic film "Clueless" was on Hudson's mind, as colorful tweed sets dominated much of the catwalk. The designer was also in a sexy mood, seen in his cutout gowns, sequins and iterations of the polarizing "bare-all, butt-all" no-pants trend.

What makes Hudson's Fall 2023 line even more enticing is the introduction of new, multicolored patterns seen on branded baby tees and mini bottoms. Hours before the show, Hudson told Fashionista that inspiration for the collection, specifically the custom-made print, came from the works of New York graffiti artist Jason Naylor. Hudson actually had a sudden encounter with Naylor's mural across the street of his workspace.

"I remember I walked out of the studio one day. It was a really tough time and we were struggling there a lot," he shared. "I saw the mural and it said, 'Believe you got this,' and I just broke down in tears — it was very inspirational to me. I always said if I ever got the opportunity, I would do a collection inspired by his artwork."

Months before the makings of the Fall 2023 collection, the designer spent much of his time indulging in early '90s house music, and Naylor came to mind once again. "I just thought about him and I wanted to reach out. I felt that now is the time."

Naylor also inspired Hudson to incorporate his brand's name into the clothing, which he never wanted to do previously. The large bubble letters felt like a departure from seasons prior – an experiment, if you will.

"The graffiti styles are a small section of the show for now, but I just want to see how people react to it, especially the logo tops," he continued. "For the first time, we're actually using the name of the brand on some stuff as I'm usually against it. But Naylor's work was so beautiful that I went with it, and plus, it's time to let people know who we are and support in that way."

Ahead, see every look from Sergio Hudson Fall 2023.

