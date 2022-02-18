Sergio Hudson Convinced Us to Trade Our Micro Minis for a Pencil Skirt

Sergio Hudson

In recent years, many of the top trends all have one thing in common: skin — lots and lots of skin, shown through hole-punched pants, asymmetrical designs, and itty-bitty mini skirts. Sure, it's fine for some, but what about the people who are hoping for clothes with a little more coverage? Who prefer classic over Y2K or versatility over daring and revealing?

Sergio Hudson has the answer: pencil skirts.

The designer — who famously dresses icons like Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, and Blake Lively — has always made a convincing argument for why this staple belongs in your wardrobe. He often includes them in collections alongside his sought-after suits, but for Spring 2022, Hudson's body-hugging options really caught our eye. While a bit more reserved than their super-short alternatives, these pencil skirts are still just as sexy, and Hudson tells InStyle that if you haven't already, it's time to embrace the look.

"I love a great pencil skirt," he says. "I'm always going to have a pencil skirt in my collection, no matter what season or year, because I feel like it's just very elongating. It gives you that great silhouette — that great Coca-Cola bottle shape. I just always try to give women what they really want, not what I think they should have."

Hudson also makes a point of designing for women of all ages, rather than targeting just one group. In his latest offerings alone, you'll find a mix of matching sets, structured blazers, knits, flouncy dresses, and glamorous gowns. He also seemed to cover all the bases in terms of color, making sure to include bright, vibrant shades as well as neutrals and animal print, being inspired by a safari theme.

"I'm designing for women, and women aren't just young," he tells us. "I dress my 23-year-old niece and I dress my 61-year-old mother. They just wear different things. The younger girl will wear the little short mini dress, the older woman will wear the pencil skirt. It's not hard. You don't have to cater to just one audience of people. Everybody loves fashion."

Fans that have always dreamed of raiding the closets of Cher and Dionne from Clueless, Whitley Gilbert from A Different World, and Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell will love the collection. According to Hudson, the film and TV characters played a major role in terms of inspiration — something that immediately comes across through the variety of pastels, puff-sleeves, ruffle details, and even the hats, which were designed in collaboration with Malone Souliers.

"These characters live in my head, and I pull references from TV shows and movies all day, every day — it's just what I do. So, when I said 'Who is this girl that I want to dress for safari?' I was like, ah, Cher, Dionne, Whitley — these people in these colorful safari suits that would really not work on safari, but something they would try to wear and it would be funny. I really wanted to just have fun."