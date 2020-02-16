Sergio Higuita wins Tour Colombia 2.1

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Sergio Higuita COL EF Pro Cycling photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 1 of 22

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 3 of 22

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Sergio Higuita COL EF Pro Cycling photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 4 of 22

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 5 of 22

Israel Start-Up Nation at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 6 of 22

Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 7 of 22

Sebastian Molano, points leader, stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 8 of 22

Stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 9 of 22

Egan Bernal and Sebastian Molano stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 10 of 22

Egan Bernal at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 11 of 22

Richard Carapaz at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 12 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 13 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 14 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 15 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) winner of the 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 16 of 22

Riders holding up a 1.5m rule sign at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 17 of 22

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) after winning stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 18 of 22

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) during stage 6 Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 19 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 20 of 22

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 21 of 22

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos)

Image 22 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) won the sixth and final stage of the Tour Colombia 2.1. In a thrilling finale that saw EF Pro Cycling teammates dominate the final climb to El Once on the Alto del Verjón.

Martinez sprinted for the summit victory ahead of overall winner Sergio Higuita, while third placed went to Egan Bernal (Team Ineos). Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was fourth and Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) was fifth.

Higuita won the overall classification after leading the race since his stage 4 victory in Santa Rosa de Viterbo. EF Pro Cycling, the team that won the opening team time trial, swept the final overall podium with Martinez in second at 8 seconds back and Caicedo in third at 34 seconds back.

More to follow...

How it unfolded

The final day at Tour Colombia 2.1 would decide the overall winner after a week of racing above 2,500 metres of elevation. The race shifted from the relatively rural areas around Paipa and Duitama to the urban core of Bogota, where the stage finished atop Alto del Verjón at 3,290 metres.

The 182.6km stage started in Zipaquirá and took a circuitous route to the summit finish just outside Colombia’s sprawling, high-altitude capital city of 7.4 million people.

The final stage featured three intermediate sprints at 42.8km, 77km and finally at 146.6km. Mountains classification points were on offer at Alto del Sisga, a category 3 climb at 60.8km, again at Alt del Sisga at 88.8km, at Alto Patios at 156.2km, and finally at the finish on Alto del Verjón.

Story continues

A large breakaway of 14 riders escaped at kilometre 28. In the move were Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabu-KTM), Lars Saugstad (Uno X), Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling), Félix Barón (Team Illuminate), Maris Bogdanuvics (Amore & Vita), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Bayron Guamá (Ecuador), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott) and three riders from Orgullo Paisa: Johan Colón, Edison Muñoz and Sebastián Castaño.

Colón collected maximum points and the three-second time bonus at the first sprint, winning ahead of Guamá and Jorgenson as their gap shot up to 3:30.

The KOM at 60.8km saw mountains leader Duarte add to his lead, taking the win ahead of Muñoz and Jorgenson. Guamá won the second sprint at 77km ahead of Duarte and Saugstad as the 14 leaders’ advantage hovered at 3:10.

Duarte continued to consolidate his lead in the mountains classification by taking the second KOM at 88.8km as well.

Van Empel was the first to pop out of the breakaway at 130km when the leaders’ gap was down to just 2:45. But the 13 remaining riders continued to power toward the finish.

Ten kilometres later, the gap was down to two minutes as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton. Having secured his mountains jersey, Duarte eased off, and Barón took the third KOM at 146.6km ahead of Muñoz and Suárez.

That was the nearly the end of the day for the escapees, however, who were back in the fold at 150km. Robinson Chaplaud (Team Medellin) took the final KOM before the finish at 156.2km, and the path to Alto del Verjón was cleared for the general classification battle.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4:24:09 2 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:03 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Androni Giocattolli-Sidermec 0:00:09 5 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14 6 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:52 7 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas 0:01:08 8 Diego Andres Camargo (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas 0:01:16 9 Freddy Emir Montana (Col) EMP-Scott 10 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development 0:01:29



