Sergio Garcia's reign of terror continues as he victimizes defenseless tee box

Sergio Garcia in Memphis. (USA TODAY Sports)

Sergio Garcia appears hellbent on flushing every bit of the goodwill he engendered in the golf world by winning the Masters a few years back. He’s never been shy about showing his emotions on the golf course, but of late, he’s gone past “well, that’s just Sergio” and straight on into “come on, man, get it together.” As of this weekend, he’s now let his temper fly on three different continents this year.

The latest incident: this past weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Garcia teed off in Round 3, and, well ...

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Man. That’s a toupee-sized pelt he just chunked out of the tee box turf.

Garcia spent the entire tournament right around even par, finally finishing T40 at one-under, 15 strokes behind winner Brooks Koepka.

This wouldn’t be as much of a thing had an intrepid fan not captured Garcia nearly hitting his caddy in the face with his driver at the Open Championship just six days before the Memphis incident:

Story continues

And that incident followed a total Garcia meltdown back in February, where he was booted from a Saudi Arabia tournament for damaging multiple greens — he said “a couple,” players behind him said it was as many as five — in frustration.

“I respect the decision of my disqualification,” Garcia said in a statement at the time. “In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”

So, yeah ... not a great year for Garcia. He’s got five top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour, with no victories ... but no matter how well he does, it’ll be days like these that define his year.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports: