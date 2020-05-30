Sergio Garcia, 4 others tie for win at BMW Indoor Invitational on virtual Valderrama

Five golfers, including Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello, won the latest edition of the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by Trackman, on a virtual Real Club Valderrama, located in southern Spain.

The "local favourites" Garcia and Cabrera Bello played at the same time in the interactive feature group, and they both shot a one-under par 71 to earn a share of the victory, and an equal share of the €10,000 prize to be donated to charities of their choosing.

England's Matthew Jordan, France's Damien Perrier and Scotland's Connor Syme joined the Spaniards atop the leaderboard.

This was Syme's second win on the virtual tour, as he claimed a solo victory at Royal Portrush two weeks ago.

The lone Canadian in the 38-man field, Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., finished in a tie for 25th place after shooting a four-over par 75.

WATCH | Cabrera Bello and Garcia go eagle-birdie:

The event uses the latest Trackman technology where players swing their real golf clubs and hit a ball into a large display of the golf course with sensors calculating the speed and trajectory of the ball to simulate play.

The event was the fourth of five, with the final virtual tournament taking place at Wentworth on June 6.

The European Tour is currently scheduled to return to action at the Betfred British Masters from July 22 to 25.