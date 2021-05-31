Sergio Aguero hopes Lionel Messi will stay at FC Barcelona after revealing message

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero has revealed that Lionel Messi was one of the first people to congratulate him on his move to Barcelona - but the Manchester City legend does not know whether the pair will play together at Camp Nou.

Aguero is a long-time friend of Messi as the Argentina forwards have shared an international dressing room for several years, but this will be the first time they will be on the same team at club level.

However, speculation continues to surround Messi’s future given he tried - and failed - to leave the cub last sumer, but Aguero is optimistic they will have plenty of time together in Barcelona.

"I talk to Leo every day and he sent me a congratulatory message,” Aguero told a press conference after signing a two-year contract on Monday.

“Now that I will have him every day it will be much easier.

(AFP via Getty Images)

"What happens with Leo will be the decision of the club but it is a pleasure and a pride to play with Leo.

"If he continues, which I think he will, I will try to give everything as he has always done."

Aguero, who turns 33 on Wednesday, said there was only one club he wanted to join when he knew he was leaving City.

"I didn't even hesitate. I didn't want someone else to talk to me, just Barca," he said.

"(Pep) Guardiola, when we won the Premier League, he told me 'You're going to the best team in the world'.

"For me, since I was a child - and now also because Leo is here - this is the greatest team.

"As a boy I said one day they will surely notice me and here I am.

(AFP via Getty Images)

"I will help to win and do great things. Except for last season, at City I have had nine very good years and above all I have been able to help the team achieve important things.

"Last year, due to my knee, I could not be at the maximum, and also after Covid, but later on I felt good and the knee is perfect. Now we just have to show it here."

Additional reporting by PA.

Read More

Transfer news LIVE! Kane, Aguero, Lukaku latest; Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, Liverpool gossip today

Sergio Aguero shoots down Chelsea FC transfer link: ‘I didn’t want someone else to talk to me, just Barcelona’

Sergio Aguero pictured in FC Barcelona kit as new signing unveiled at Camp Nou