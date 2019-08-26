From Sergey Kovalev's opportunity to promoter bickering: The Good, the bad and the dirty in the week of boxing

It was another interesting week in boxing. Here are the highs and lows of the last seven days.

The Good

- The "Krusher" roars back to set himself up for the golden ticket. All Sergey Kovalev had to do was go to his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia and take care of Anthony Yarde and a likely showdown with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in November would be at the proverbial end of the rainbow. Yarde didn't make it easy as his speed confused Kovalev in the first couple of rounds. When Kovalev figured it out by blasting Yarde with the jab and keeping him at bay and looking to have control of the fight, Yarde nearly finished him off in the eighth round by landing a series of hard shots that staggered Kovalev. The Russian was hurt to the point where his head trainer Buddy McGirt threatened to stop it if his pupil didn't get his act together in a hurry.

But Kovalev showed his championship mettle and didn't lose a second from the ninth round to the end when he finished Yarde in the 11th to retain his WBO light heavyweight championship and likely cinch a clash with Alvarez.

The target for the fight is Nov. 2 on DAZN. Both teams were in substantial discussions for a Sept. 14 bout before Kovalev decided to go through with taking on Yarde. This is the chance for Kovalev to make the life-changing money he's been looking for since he got into the sport to help secure his family's financial future. And the only person he can get that with is Alvarez. An eight-figure payday is looming for the 36-year-old, so expect Kovalev not to put up too much resistance.

Add in the fact that Kovalev would get the opportunity to right the wrongs he felt that happened in his two defeats to Andre Ward in 2016 and 2017 and take down the man who would be moving up two weight classes to try and take his belt.

- One of boxing's best gives his hometown a stellar performance. Juan Francisco Estrada wanted to give his hometown of Hermosillo, Mexico something to cheer for on Saturday in the first defense of WBC super flyweight title against Dewayne Beamon.

Well, Estrada left his countymen something to cheer about, knocking Beamon down twice in the second round. The 29-year-old was in complete control until finally putting away Beamon in the ninth to earn his 40th career victory and successfully defend his title.

Either a title unification with WBA titlist Kal Yafai or a trilogy against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai should be what's on the docket for Estrada next. Nothing else at this point makes more sense than those two fights.

- Brandon Figueroa shows he's the new kid on the block. Another hometown title defense and another successful one to be boot as Figueroa closed Saturday's night of action with a fourth-round stoppage over Javier Chacon in Edinburg, Texas.

The younger brother of former world champion Omar Figueroa used a frantic pace from the opening bell and didn't let the foot off the gas pedal with one vicious body shot after another to batter Chacon. But it wasn't a body shot that finished off Chacon. It was a crushing right uppercut to send Chacon on his way out and run Figueroa's record to 20-0 with 15 knockouts, as he retained his interim WBA world super bantamweight title.

Figueroa has everything in the arsenal to become one of the sport's best. And he's only 22-years-old, so he has plenty of room to grow. The sky is the limit for him to surpass his brother.

The Bad

- Why wouldn't someone spar before the biggest fight of their life? During the broadcast of Kovalev vs. Yarde, it was revealed that Yarde trained, but didn't spar and bring guys in who complement Kovalev's style.

Would doing that have changed the outcome? You don't know, but it definitely would have helped Yarde's cause. Why that route was chosen boggles the mind. Of course, you don't want Yarde taking unnecessary shots to the head during sparring. But getting in work before stepping through the ropes for an opportunity of a lifetime, and one you may never get again, is imperative. He should've done everything in his power to adequately prepare and Yarde didn't do that. Instead, he failed himself in what was a very winnable fight.

The Dirty

- Promoters need to work together to make fights not bash each other in the press. The biggest fight to make at 130 pounds is between IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer and WBA (super) titlist Gervonta Davis. Offers have been made to Farmer for $2 million by Davis promoter Leonard Ellerbe, and Davis wasn't interested in the $5 million proposal by Farmer promoter Eddie Hearn.

Instead of trying to make a deal, Hearn and Ellerbe have decided to go the high school route and make verbal jabs through the media instead of trying to make the highly anticipated affair.

"Pretty poor," Hearn said to FightHype on communication with Ellerbe and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to make the Davis-Farmer fight. "I always email Leonard Ellerbe and say ‘Here’s $3 million, here’s $4 million, here’s $5 million’ and I don’t really get replies. I got one reply, once. Leonard Ellerbe has turned into quite a bitter man. Right?

Because I look at my Twitter, he’s liking all the criticism about me! He calls it the ‘Dead Zone.’ What Leonard Ellerbe has become is a hater. He’s always talked about haters and how bad they are. Why would Leonard Ellerbe hate on a platform that is giving fighters the opportunity to make fighters the highest paydays, to box more often then they’ve ever boxed before? Leonard Ellerbe should know better."

Ellerbe retorted to Fighthype: "Hate on what? Let me get this straight — he had what he claimed to be the number one heavyweight who supposedly had the most traction at the time, brought him to America for a debut, put him in a short-notice fight he shouldn't have never been in fighting a guy like Andy Ruiz, who has tremendous skills and just came off of a fight, got him beat, and now he's the number four guy.

"What is there to hate on? Bob Arum just outmaneuvered him; took his champ [Jose Ramirez] and tricked Eddie out of several million dollars in a fight [vs. Maurice Hooker] that he knew he couldn't lose. Now, Bob returns back to ESPN laughing with the belt and the bag of money in hand, but I'm a hater? Yeah, OK; yeah right!

"Eddie's a good promoter who likes to hear himself talk, but a lot of the s—t he talks about doesn't even make any sense. Everybody's laughing at him."

While the back-and-forth exchanges make for good headlines, they don't get fans any closer to the fight they want to see. All the bickering does is hurt the chances of a Davis-Farmer battle.

Let the fighters do the talking inside the ring, while the promoters handle business behind the scenes.